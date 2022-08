Congo national, Kiala Henri Lusaka in court today.

Congo national, Kiala Henri Lusaka, has been sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment for killing his Australian wife, Jennifer Anne Downes, in Suva in 2019.

He was found guilty of one count of murder this week.

The incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

He has to serve a minimum of 20 years before a pardon may be considered.

More details soon.