Lusaka bragged about connection with police and criminals: Witness

Two hotel rooms were booked for 44-year-old Jennifer Anne Downes and her three children as a safe haven in July 2019.

The former Regional Security Advisor for the United Nations revealed this while giving evidence via Skype in the Suva High court today.

Charles O’Hanlon testified that on 19th July 2019, one of the staff came to his office in an alarming state.

The staff had in her possession photographs of Jennifer Anne Downes and her husband Henri Lusaka.

Lusaka is on trial for allegedly murdering Downes at their rented home in Service Street Suva on 23rd July 2019.

O’Hanlon told the court that in one of the photographs Lusaka was bare-chested with a kitchen knife on his chest as if sending a warning.

He said Lusaka’s facial expression was aggressive.

The witness also said that there was another photograph in which Downes was shown to be in a frightening state.

He said he then went to the Totogo Police station before he went to Downes home as he was concerned about them.

Downes was in the Marshall Islands on a mission during this time.

He said when they reached the house they banged the door several times following which Lusaka opened the door.

He said Lusaka opened the door and he saw three children.

He said the house looked untidy while it seemed as if the children were not looked after well.

The witness said he asked why the children were not in school as it was Friday.

He said Lusaka replied in an aggressive manner.

He testified that Lusaka kept bragging about his connections with the police and criminals and that he was on high alert.

O’Hanlon testified that Downes was not frank about her marital issues.

He said he visited the home several times leading up to the alleged incident on 23rd July 2019.

He said he also picked up Downes from the Nausori Airport on 21st July and had asked her whether she wanted to go to the hotel with her children.

O’ Hanlon said that she maintained about going home.