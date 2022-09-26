LTA officer takes stand in former MP’s trial

[File Photo]

A complaint and compliance officer from the Land Transport Authority today informed the court that former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash had noted Omkar Road in Narere as his residential address.

Margaret Grey said it was an offence for a license holder to lie about his residential address or to change his/her residential address without notifying the Authority.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Grey said Prakash renewed his driver’s license in 2020 and he again listed Omkar as his place of residence.

She stated that the Authority digitally records the information of every driver and so if they opt to change any information about their license record pertaining to their address or personal information, they are required by law to do so four days before making the changes.

The trial continues before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.