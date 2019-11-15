Legal Aid will not represent alleged ear biter

The Legal Aid Commission today told the Suva High Court it will be terminating its service for alleged ear biter Yavala Baravilala.

Baravilala is facing four counts of act with the intent to cause grievous harm and one count of resisting arrest.

It’s alleged he bit-off his de-facto partner’s ear in Sukanaivalu Road in Nabua, in January during an argument.

Baravilala was drunk at the time of the incident.

The Legal Aid lawyer told the High Court there have been some unethical issues regarding their client and the Commission does not want to proceed representing Baravilala.

The High Court was also informed that Baravilala can appeal to the Board of Directors if he wishes.

Baravilala was not in Court today and his lawyer has been told to inform his client of their decision.

The case will be called again for mention on the 6th of next month and the trial is also set for the 23rd.