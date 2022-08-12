Legal Aid to represent Kapawale

[File Photo]

29-year-old Tevita Kapawale, who allegedly murdered five crew members in Fiji Waters while on board the FV Tiro last year will now be represented by Legal Aid.

On the last occasion, Kapawale had leveled allegations against his lawyer and was told to engage new lawyer.

Legal Aid appeared for the first time for the Kapawale today and confirmed that they will now be representing him.

The State served disclosures to the defense counsel and they sought time to go through the same before plea can be taken.

Kapawale is charged with five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The alleged incident took place on May 18th, 2021, in the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters after a heated exchange between the crew members.

It’s believed eight crew members were on-board including three Indonesian nationals and five Fijians.

There was also an allegation of beheading.

The matter has been adjourned to 30th September.