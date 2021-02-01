Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Legal Aid to confirm if they will represent Nikolic

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 2, 2021 6:43 am
John Nikolic

Drug smuggling convict John Nikolic’s appeal has been adjourned.

This as Legal Aid has to confirm if they will be representing Nikolic.

The Australian man appeared in the Suva Appeal Court yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year, he was found guilty of two counts of importing illicit drugs and being in possession of arms and ammunition without holding an arms license.

The 45-year-old imported cocaine and methamphetamine worth an estimated $30 million, and also had two pistols, and 112 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The items were discovered on his luxury yacht ‘Shenanigans’ at Port Denarau Marina in Nadi in 2018.

The Appeals court has given seven days to confirm if Nikolic will be represented by Legal Aid.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.