Legal Aid to confirm if they will represent Nikolic

Drug smuggling convict John Nikolic’s appeal has been adjourned.

This as Legal Aid has to confirm if they will be representing Nikolic.

The Australian man appeared in the Suva Appeal Court yesterday.

Last year, he was found guilty of two counts of importing illicit drugs and being in possession of arms and ammunition without holding an arms license.

The 45-year-old imported cocaine and methamphetamine worth an estimated $30 million, and also had two pistols, and 112 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The items were discovered on his luxury yacht ‘Shenanigans’ at Port Denarau Marina in Nadi in 2018.

The Appeals court has given seven days to confirm if Nikolic will be represented by Legal Aid.