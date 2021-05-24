Leave to appeal sentence refused for Australian drug smuggler

A drug-smuggling convict serving a 23-year prison sentence had his appeal against sentence rejected by the Court of Appeal.

Australian National, John Nikolic had filed a leave to appeal against his sentence in September last year but was refused by the court today.

The forty-five-year-old was found guilty of two counts of importing an illicit drug and being in possession of arms and ammunition without holding an arms license in 2019.

Nikolic imported cocaine and methamphetamine worth an estimated $30 million and also had two pistols, and 112 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The items were discovered in his luxury yacht ‘Shenanigans’ at Port Denarau Marina in Nadi in 2018.