Lawyers to deliver closing submissions on MP’s case

The counsels in the case against Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua will be delivering their closing submissions on Monday.

Matanitobua maintains he was residing with his family temporarily in Suva.

The only defence witness, in this case, has already informed the court that Matanitobua is the paramount chief of Namosi and his permanent residential address is Namosi Village.

Defence counsel Filimoni Vosarogo and Fiji Independent Against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam will deliver their submissions orally at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva.

The Opposition MP is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Ratu Suliano allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

He then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Villagers from Namosi province filled the courtroom this week to show their support for their chief.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage is expected to deliver his verdict on this case following the closing submissions.

Last month, the judge sentenced former MP Nikolau Nawaikula to three years imprisonment after Nawaikula was found guilty of a similar corruption-related charge.