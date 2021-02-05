Home

Lawyers seek time in Fabiano Dakai case

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 10, 2021 4:03 pm

The state lawyer today asked for time to go through the psychiatric evaluation report of a man charged with one count of murder.

22-year-old Fabiano Dakai allegedly murdered a 34-year-old security guard Timoci Dogai in Waidradra, Navua in 2019.

Dakai appeared in the Suva High court today.

The state lawyer informed the court that she received the psychiatric evaluation report from Saint Giles Hospital this morning and needs time to go through it.

The defense lawyer also requested for time to discuss the report.

The matter has been adjourned to 25th February.

Dakai has been further remanded in custody.

