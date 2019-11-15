Lawyers given time to finalize facts in multi-million dollar drug case

The state and the defense lawyers have been given time to finalize the agreed facts in relation to the case of Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman.

Rahman is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that he had in his possession, 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m.

The bars were allegedly recovered in February last year when police raided Rahman’s home in Caubati, Nasinu, and later tested positive for cocaine.

Rahman appeared in the Suva High court this morning where the two counsels sought time to go through the agreed facts.

The matter has been adjourned to 13th of November.