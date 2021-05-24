Lawyer takes a swipe at the SODELPA MP

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption deputy commissioner Rashmi Aslam and Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula had a heated exchange in court this afternoon.

While cross-examining Nawaikula, Aslam told Nawaikula that the facts presented in court show that the MP was selective when listing down his residential address on certain documents.

For instance, Aslam highlighted that in matters relating to the Legal Practitioners Unit, Nawaikula listed his residential address as Koronivia, but he opted to use Savusavu as his residential address when filling out parliamentary declaration and allowances forms.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawaikula denied what was put forward to him by the FICAC counsel.

The SODELPA MP maintained that his permanent address is Buca village.

He says this is because it is the home of his forefathers.

In response, Aslam told the MP to stop mentioning his forefathers in court as a means of justifying his criminal activity.

Nawaikula is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming for parliamentary allowances. He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village. The MP allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will continue tomorrow.