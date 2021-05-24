Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Court

Lawyer takes a swipe at the SODELPA MP

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 12, 2022 4:40 pm
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula. [File Image]

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption deputy commissioner Rashmi Aslam and Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula had a heated exchange in court this afternoon.

While cross-examining Nawaikula, Aslam told Nawaikula that the facts presented in court show that the MP was selective when listing down his residential address on certain documents.

For instance, Aslam highlighted that in matters relating to the Legal Practitioners Unit, Nawaikula listed his residential address as Koronivia, but he opted to use Savusavu as his residential address when filling out parliamentary declaration and allowances forms.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawaikula denied what was put forward to him by the FICAC counsel.

The SODELPA MP maintained that his permanent address is Buca village.

He says this is because it is the home of his forefathers.

In response, Aslam told the MP to stop mentioning his forefathers in court as a means of justifying his criminal activity.

Nawaikula is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming for parliamentary allowances. He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village. The MP allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will continue tomorrow.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.