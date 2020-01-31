Lawyer seeks withdrawal of charges against unionist

The lawyer representing Felix Anthony has informed the court that he intends to write to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to drop the charges against his client.

Vilimoni Vosarogo is representing Anthony, who is the National Workers Union General Secretary.

Anthony is charged with one count of Malicious Act for alleged false statements to a reporter from the Fiji Times on 26th April this year.

The statement in question relates to the expiry of employment contracts of the Water Authority of Fiji workers which the Director of Public Prosecutions alleges tended to create or foster public anxiety.

The DPP alleges that Anthony knowingly spread false news by way of his comments to the Fiji Times.

Under the Public Order Act, if convicted, Anthony is liable for a fine not exceeding $5,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both.

The matter has been adjourned to 31st January 2020.