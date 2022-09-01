Lawyer denies theft charge

A solicitor who allegedly dishonestly appropriated more than $1.5million from a Bank pleaded not guilty in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with one count of theft.

It is alleged that in 2018, he made an application for the installation of an EFTPOS machine in his office under the supermarket mode.

The accused allegedly later switched it to tourism mode without proper compliance to the Bank’s policies and procedures.

It is alleged by doing so, the solicitor enabled the transfer of $1.5m from the Bank to his firm’s Operating Account with the same Bank, via several transactions between June and August 2018.

It is also alleged that the said funds were then further transferred to the Firm’s Trust Account whereby multiple cheque withdrawals were conducted in which the accused was the sole signatory.

The prosecution objected to bail saying it is a serious offense and no recovery has been made.

The defense stated that their client is a well known figure in the community and has served in the court for more than two decades.

The defense has also made an application for name suppression.

The matter has been stood down for bail ruling.