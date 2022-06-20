Lawyer denied bail

Amrit Sen escorted by police officers

The Labasa Magistrate Court has denied bail for lawyer Amrit Sen who is charged with a series of offences including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Magistrate, Bimsara Jagodage says the charges are serious in nature and it is not in the interest of justice that the accused be out on bail.

The case has also been transferred to the Labasa High Court on June 30th.

The 58-year-old man is alleged to have caused the death of 49-year-old farmer John Rusiate at Korotari, earlier this month.

Sen is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy, seven counts of act intended to cause grievous harm, two counts of criminal intimidation, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of damaging property.

