Lawyer charged with murder seeks review of DPP's decision

Labasa Court

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to file a no case to answer ruling against two brothers charged with murder, conspiracy to assault a lawyer and his partner, indecently annoying, damaging property and attempted murder.

The DPP decided to file the no case to answer for Chote and Jowahir Lal, citing insufficient evidence.

However, a lawyer charged with alleged murder has filed for a review of a decision made by the DPP.

The case was heard today before Justice Savenaca Banuve at the Civil Court in Labasa.

The lawyer, Amrit Sen, enlisted Simione Valenitabua to represent him in the case.

Sen is charged with causing the death of John Rusiate in June 2022, when he allegedly reversed his vehicle over the victim, resulting in fatal injuries.

Sen denied the claim in court and is maintaining his innocence.

He faces one count of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, two of assault, and a count each of criminal intimidation and conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

Valenitabua argued that justice may not be served for the death of Rusiate if the brothers have been cleared.

He also said the investigation was still ongoing when the DPP filed a no-case to answer for the two brothers.

He said there are concerns that crucial evidence might be overlooked or suppressed.

Valenitabua said his client, Sen, was innocent compared to the two brothers.

The case has been adjourned but no exact date for the next hearing was given by the court.