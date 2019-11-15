Court
Lawyer and accountant plead not guilty
June 18, 2020 12:24 pm
A Rakiraki lawyer and an accountant who allegedly defrauded their client of $120,740 today pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Magistrates court.
Lawyer Semi Titoko and accountant Aporosa Ratuveikau are both charged with eight counts of conversion by a trustee in relation to their failure to properly account for monies received on behalf of a client.
Titoko is also charged with perverting the course of justice arising from an attempt to prevent the client from continuing a complaint to the Legal Services Commission.
The case has been adjourned to 2nd of September for a hearing on the State’s application to have the matter transferred to the Lautoka High Court.
