Lawyer and Accountant charged for allegedly defrauding client

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 25, 2020 10:20 am
Lawyer and accountant have been charged with 8 counts of conversion

The Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned charges against a lawyer and an accountant for their part in defrauding their client of $120,740.

Lawyer  Semi Titoko and accountant Aporosa Ratuveikau have both been charged with 8 counts of conversion by a trustee in relation to their failure to properly account for monies received on behalf of a client.

Titoko has also been charged with perverting the course of justice arising from an attempt to prevent the client from continuing a complaint to the Legal Practitioners Unit.

The matter will be called in the Rakiraki Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The DPP will also make an application for the matter to be transferred to the High Court.

