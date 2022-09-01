Lawyer allegedly steals from Bank

The solicitor believed to be in his 50s is charged with theft. [File Photo]

A solicitor who allegedly dishonestly appropriated more than $1.5million from a Bank will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The solicitor believed to be in his 50s is charged with theft.

It is alleged that in May 2018, he made an application for the installation of an EFTPOS machine in his office under the supermarket mode.

The accused allegedly later switched it to tourism mode without proper compliance to the Bank’s policies and procedures.

It is alleged by doing so, the solicitor enabled the transfer of $1.5m from the Bank to his firm’s Operating Account with the same Bank, via several transactions between June and August 2018.

It is also alleged that the said funds were then further transferred to the Firm’s Trust Account whereby multiple cheque withdrawals were conducted in which the accused was the sole signatory.