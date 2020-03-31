Lawbreaker told not to be a burden on others

A 24-year old man of Nabua who pleaded guilty to breaching the curfew has been given a suspended sentence of seven months.

Tevita Ubitau was told by the magistrate not to re-offend.

Ubitau was arrested in Nabua, Suva over the weekend after he was found loitering during the curfew hours.

He told the court he was smoking just outside of his home, however, the magistrate questioned whether he was blind to the seriousness of the curfew imposed due to COVID-19.

The Magistrate asked the unemployed man to either pay a fine of $1,000 or do community work. Ubitau opted to pay the fine.

He told the court that he will work for his cousin in order to pay his fine however, the magistrate told him not to be a burden to someone else during these difficult times.

The court then sentenced Ubitau to seven months imprisonment suspended for two years, meaning if he re-offends within that period he will be imprisoned immediately.

