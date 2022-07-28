Lautoka murder suspect remanded

Safil Ali at the Lautoka Magistrates Court earlier today.

A 40-year-old man who is alleged to have murdered a woman in Tomuka on Monday has been remanded by the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Safil Ali is alleged to have hacked Suman Lata with a cane knife, locked her inside her bedroom and later set fire to the 46-year-old’s flat, which was completely destroyed.

It’s alleged he later fled from the scene.

Ali who made his first appearance today after surrendering himself to police earlier in the week is charged with one count of murder, one count of arson and two counts of criminal intimidation.

The Magistrate also stated that Counts 1 and 2 are indictable offences, which is why the case will be transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

The charges were also read to the taxi driver, who informed the court that he had understood them.

Ali will reappear on August 12th.