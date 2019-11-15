Lautoka man arrested for alleged possession of Marijuana

A 47-year-old man of Lautoka was arrested yesterday following the discovery of more than 70 sachets of dried leaves.

Also found in his possession was a coin bag containing loose dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The suspect who has a criminal record for other serious offences was arrested at his home in Natokowaqa by the Lautoka Taskforce.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis while the suspect remains in custody.

The successful raid was due to information received from members of the public.