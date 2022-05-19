Lautoka man allegedly defrauds company

Lautoka Court

A former manager of a company in Lautoka will be brought before the court for allegedly stealing over $200,000.

It is alleged the man stole a total amount of $224,563.46 by raising falsified documents.

CID officers yesterday arrested and charged the 51-year-old with one count of theft.

It’s alleged the offence took place between August 29th 2018 and April 30th 2019, while the accused was employed as the office manager for Oceania Water Groups Limited and Water Imports Fiji.