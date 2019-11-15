Lateef's lawyer seeks more time from court

Former Lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef and former hibiscus contestant Zoe Maharaj-Moore appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

They are jointly charged with two counts of being found in possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that Lateef and Maharaj-Moore were found in possession of 7.89 grams of methamphetamine, 12.49 grams of cocaine, and 2.5 grams of marijuana.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions served proposals to consolidate the agreed facts for both accused.

Lateef’s lawyer has asked for more time to discuss the proposal with his client and Maharaj-Moore’s lawyer in order to respond.

The court ruled the proposal must be finalized by the 24th of next month which is the next hearing date.

Maharaj-Moore has been further remanded and a production order has been issued for her appearance in the next court hearing.