Lateef’s lawyer requests acquittal

Counsel for former Suva lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef has asked the Suva Magistrates Court to consider acquitting his client.

This is in relation to a charge of illicit drug possession along with former Hibiscus Queen Contestant Zoe Maharaj-Moore.

Lateef’s lawyer told the court that his client has been appearing in court for past hearings while Maharaj-Moore has not been present.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that Maharaj-Moore allegedly admitted to police that the drugs in question belonged to her while his client has been firm that the drugs were not his.

The court was also told that a production order has been issued for the second accused but there is no effort to bring her to court as she is left remanded in Lautoka.

It is alleged that Lateef and Maharaj-Moore were found in possession of 7.89 grams of methamphetamine, 12.49 grams of cocaine, and 2.5 grams of marijuana.

The case will be called on the 27th of this month for mention.