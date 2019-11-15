Lateef to be taken to Saint Giles for assessment

The Suva Magistrates Court has ordered former Suva lawyer Shazran Lateef be taken to Saint Giles Hospital for an assessment.

The accused who has been charged with being in possession of illicit drugs today requested if he could be taken to Saint Giles Hospital for assessment.

Lateef appeared in court today and stated that he can get treatment outside the Remand Centre and he is in need of such assistance.

He appeared on two separate charges today.

It is alleged that on the 14th of August this year, Lateef was found with 0.0063 grams of methamphetamine and 7.5 grams of marijuana.

For the second case, on the 10th of this month, he was allegedly found with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 4 grams of marijuana.

Lateef also told the court that he needed bail because he could not stand the remand center anymore and had been sickly.

He also stated that he wanted to celebrate Christmas with his family members who were visiting from abroad.

The accused has been further remanded and both cases will be recalled next Monday.