Lateef, Moore appears in court

Tokasa Rainima Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 30, 2020 12:01 pm
Suva lawyer Shazran Lateef

Suva Lawyer Shazran Lateef and co-accused Zoe Maharaj Moore appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili this morning.

The two are charged with three counts of being in possession of illicit drugs.

The prosecution highlighted in court they want to consolidate all the charges.

The case has been adjourned to the 12th of next month, for voir dire grounds to be heard.

