Lateef denied bail by Sigatoka Magistrates Court

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 5, 2020 4:53 pm

Suva lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef was today denied bail by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Waleen George says this was because Lateef had other pending matters before the Suva Magistrates Court.

However, Lateef argued that the charge was a fresh one and he had not been found guilty or convicted of the other charges.



Magistrate George then told the court that Lateef had re-offended while on bail.

Lateef is currently appearing on two separate charges.

It is alleged that on the 14th of August last year, Lateef was found with 0.0063 grams of methamphetamine and 7.5 grams of marijuana.

For the second case, on the 10th of December 2019, he was allegedly found with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 4 grams of marijuana.

He will reappear on the 9th of March.

