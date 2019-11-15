Landlord in FCCC case convicted by court

A landlord who was taken to court by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission for unconscionable conduct has been sentenced by the Court.

The court ordered that the landlord be bound over to keep the peace for 12 months in the sum of $1,000.

Vijesh Chand pled guilty to one count of unconscionable conduct for advertising a rental premises on Facebook, specifying availability to Indians only.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says he believes that justice has been served and hopes that this will deter others from discriminatory acts that seek to deprive the right to housing.

Abraham stresses that no Fijian should be prevented from being able to access a basic service like renting a place to live because of their ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or place of origin.

He says that the FCCC will not tolerate cases like this and will do everything possible to protect the rights of Fijian consumers adding that this is especially heinous, considering the many Fijians who are currently facing difficulties from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second case where FCCC has successfully prosecuted issues relating to discrimination.