Labourer remanded for alleged murder

A 24-year-old man who allegedly murdered an elderly caretaker in Viwawa, Navua appeared in the Suva Magistrates court today.

Aliki Livai Tiko is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that he assaulted the victim and stabbed him several times before robbing him, and left him in a drain where his body was discovered the next day.

Article continues after advertisement

The body was discovered more than a week ago in Viwawa. Tiko is also charged with one count of theft.

The matter has been transferred to the High court.

Tiko has been remanded. The matter has been adjourned to 1st March.