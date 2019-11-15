Labasa rape accused denied bail

A 40 year-old man, who allegedly raped his landlord in Labasa over the weekend has been denied bail.

Ratu Talemo Ratakele appeared before Magistrate Bimsara Ragatore at the Labasa Magistrate Court after midday today.

He is charged with one count of rape and one count of theft.

It is alleged that Ratakele raped his landlord after returning home early Sunday morning, May 31st and then stole a mobile phone.

Ratakele exercised his right to engaging legal counsel to defend his case.

Police prosecutors told the court full disclosures have been served but the accused has refused to sign the documents.

They requested for bail not to be granted to the accused and that the case to be transferred to the high court due to the seriousness and the nature of the offence.

In his orders, Magistrate Ragatore stated that rape is an indictable offence and that the case has to be heard in the high court.

He added that it is in the interest of justice that bail be denied and that the accused be further remanded.

The case has been adjourned to the 5th of June and will be called in the Labasa High Court.