Labasa couple charged for alleged robbery

A 37-year-old man and his 23-year old wife both from Siberia were jointly charged for allegedly robbing a farmer in his 80s in Raranibulubulu, Labasa last Saturday.

Police say the two are alleged to have forcefully entered the victim’s home, last Saturday threatened him and stole cash and a mobile phone estimated to be worth more than $400.

Quick action by Labasa Police investigators resulted in the arrest of the two accused persons whereby recoveries of some cash and the victim’s mobile phone were made.

The two were jointly charged with one count of aggravated robbery and appeared in the Labasa Magistrates Court yesterday.

They have been remanded at the Vaturekuka Corrections Facility.

The matter will be heard again on the 4th of April in the Labasa High Court.