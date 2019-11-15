Kunawave’s safety was my responsibility: Saqanivere

A military police officer has told the court he was responsible for the safety of murder accused Tevita Kunawave despite what he had allegedly done.

Kunawave is charged with the murder of his four-month-old baby in October last year.

It’s alleged he threw a concrete block at his wife, but it hit their daughter instead, resulting in her death.

Military Police Officer Maciu Saqanivere today testified that he took Kunawave into custody fearing what relatives of the deceased would do if they got a hold of him.

The state witness admitted to not contacting police straight away saying he wanted Kunawave safe because he was a fellow military officer.

The court also heard that Saqanivere allowed the accused to enter the crime scene and change his clothes after his daughter was taken to hospital.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.