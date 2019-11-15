Kunawave’s charge statement admissible

The Judge in the case of alleged murderer Tevita Kunawave today ruled that the charge statement of the accused is admissible for trial proceedings.

Kunawave is alleged to have caused the death of his four-month-old daughter in Nabua last year by throwing a concrete block at his wife which hit the child.

The defence had earlier objected to the statement saying the accused’s rights were breached during his interview.

The prosecution filed that on October 30th last year Kunawave said in his statement to police it was not his intention to kill his four-year-old daughter Suliana.

Kunwave said he had three daughters, the other two about to start school who needed his support.

The charge statement also reads that Kunawave said he was the sole breadwinner in the family and wished to seek forgiveness from the court and asked for a second chance.

At the time he stated he was not forced, nor threatened, induced, or promised for anything when he gave his statement.

However, the accused while maintaining he was not coerced testified he didn’t know what was in the statement when police told him to sign it.

Meanwhile, both the charging and witnessing officer stated that Kunawave’s statement was recorded while he sat in front of the computer screen reading what was being typed.

The Judge ruled, he was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that police had not compelled the accused to make an incriminating statement.

He says the process used to charge Kunawave was fair and the accused was accorded his rights under the constitution.

He then ruled the statement admissible.

The trial resumes tomorrow.