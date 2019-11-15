Kunawave’s case to be summed up on Thursday

Final submissions were made today in the murder trial of 26-year-old Tevita Kunawave who allegedly murdered his four month old baby in October last year.

The State argued that Kunawave allegedly pulled the mesh wire on a window before throwing a concrete block into the house, allegedly killing his four-month-old baby.

The prosecutor also claims that he intended to kill his wife by throwing the block at her, however, it missed and landed on the baby, causing her death.

The state argues throwing a block in such circumstance is reckless on the part of the accused.

The defense argued that evidence against Kunawave does not add up, alleging that the prosecution’s case is full of fabrication, lies and cover-ups from when the incident happened all the way to the post mortem.

Kunwave’s lawyer also claims that charges and allegations against his client were already laid before police returned to the scene to look for evidence.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday.