Kunawave claims concrete block did not land inside the house

Tevita Kunawave, who is accused of killing his four-month-old daughter last year, has today told the Suva High Court the concrete block he threw did not land in the house.

The father of three charged with murder is alleged to have thrown a block at his wife but it instead landed on their daughter, resulting in her death.

Kunawave gave evidence in the court today.

He told the court that he apologized yesterday because he feels remorse towards his wife, daughters, and his parents.

Kunawave also testified that he is ashamed of tarnishing the image of his family.

The murder accused denied apologizing to his wife on the day of the alleged incident because he had killed their daughter and his guilty conscience was haunting him.

The trial continues.