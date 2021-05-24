Home

Court

Kumar released on bail, Bani appears to be a surety

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 4:25 pm

Infamous self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon for breach of bail condition.

Kumar represented himself in court and claimed that he did not post the video and that he has not violated any conditions.

When police prosecution objected to bail, Kumar, says he is not a threat to society.

He adds that he has been on bail since 2020 and has stayed away from any trouble.

The police prosecution was not able to convince the court why Kumar’s bail should not be granted.

Hence, Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George told the prosecution that there are a lot of discrepancies in their charge sheet and she was granting Kumar bail.

He has been released on a $500 bail bond with two sureties and has been ordered to report to the Valelevu Police Station every Saturday.

One of Kumar’s sureties is SODELPA member Bani Dunn.

Kumar has been told not to use social media and not to post anything online.

His case will be called again on April 14th.

Kumar was initially charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation when he allegedly breached bail conditions.

The former school teacher was ordered to deactivate his social media accounts and refrain from posting any items online however, a video of him proclaiming to be the Kishore Kumar Publication had surfaced on a popular Facebook page.

It is alleged that he insulted the modesty of National Federation Party MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on Facebook saying that Qereqeretabua was a porn star.

