Komaisavai to take plea next month

A man alleged to have called for the killing of the Attorney General on his Facebook page today informed the court that he has deactivated his Facebook account.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Nasinu Constituency Vice President Isikeli Komaisavai appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Komaisavai is charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

A report was lodged by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum after the accused allegedly called for his death in the i-Taukei language on his social media page.

Komaisavai also informed the court that his mobile phone is still with the Criminal Investigation Department.

He has been told to seek representation from police.

The State today also filed amended charges and Komaisavai asked the court for time to seek instructions as his lawyer was not present in court today.

The matter has been adjourned to May 10th for plea.