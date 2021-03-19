Kishore Kumar denied access to facebook

Self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar today pleaded not guilty to charges against him.

The former Computer Science teacher appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court charged with six counts of indecently insulting or annoying any person and one count of criminal intimidation.

The defense also requested if Kumar could be allowed to use his Facebook account.

However, this was denied by Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili who told the defense that one of Kumar’s bail conditions was to deactivate his account.

Prosecution this morning informed the accused had allegedly made admissions to count one of indecently insulting or annoying any person.

The State lawyer also told the court that Kumar had allegedly made mixed statements in relation to other counts.

Defense indicated that they will file a voir dire application and have been given 14 days to do so.

It is alleged that Kumar insulted the modesty of the National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public

Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ claiming that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

Kumar’s bail has been extended and the case has been adjourned to April 9th.