Keresi Maya’s lawyer files more documents on stay proceedings

The lawyer for former Naitasiri Under-19 lock Keresi Maya has applied to include three more documents in stay proceedings currently before the High court.

The stay was filed on the Magistrates court matter whereby Maya is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm for allegedly punching a referee during a game in August.

His lawyer states that it will be unfair to penalize Maya twice for the same case.

The FRU has banned Maya from all levels of rugby for six years for an act of foul play.

The matter was called before the High court today.

His lawyer made an application to file Certification of Incorporation of the Fiji Rugby Football Union, Constitution of Fiji Rugby Football Union and the Fiji Rugby Union 2020 Skipper Cup and Fare brother Challenge terms of participation.

The High court has allowed Maya’s lawyer to file the three documents.

The matter has been adjourned to the 20th of January next year.