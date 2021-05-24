Home

Court

Kenatabua discharged from drug-related charges

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 12:10 pm
Viliame Kenatabua[ far right] Paula Nabuta [Middle] and Joji Kaitani[ left]

Viliame Kenatabua facing drug-related charges has been discharged after the Court indicated that prosecutors are discontinuing the case against him.

Kenatabua was previously charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs with suspended Communications Fiji Limited radio personality, Paula Nabuta, and Joji Kaitani.

The prosecution today presented information and disclosures.

Article continues after advertisement

Nabuta allegedly had 912 grams of marijuana and faces an additional count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

As for the second count, it is alleged that Nabuta had 6342 grams of marijuana at his home.

Defense has been given time to hold discussions with the two accused and the trial to begin next year.

The matter has been adjourned to 24th December for mention.

 

