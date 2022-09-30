Kapawale pleads not guilty to murder charges

A man who allegedly murdered five crew members onboard FV Tiro 2 has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tevita Qaqa Kapawale appeared before High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar this morning charged with five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal intimidation.

The alleged offence took place last year between May 17 and May 19.

Kapawale’s counsel has requested the court to allow her client to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The Legal Aid counsel informed the court that the accused was not responsive to her questions and was mumbling words she wasn’t familiar with.

She further stated that Kapawale was staring into space when she was asking him questions.

However, the charges were read to and understood by the accused who pleaded not guilty to the seven charges.

Justice Goundar has made an order for Kapawale to undergo psychiatric evaluation and for a report to be provided to the court.

This case has been adjourned to December 2nd.

The court will confirm the trial date after the pre-trial issues are fixed on the said date.