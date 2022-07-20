Kapawale advised to get legal counsel

Tevita Qaqa Kapawale

Alleged murderer Tevita Qaqa Kapawale has been given a second chance to secure legal counsel.

Kapawale represented himself before Judge Justice Daniel Goundar after letting go of Suva lawyer Nemani Tuifagalele.

Kapawale claimed that Tuifagalele had been paid by the two complainants and would not be a fair counsel.

Article continues after advertisement

Kapawale is not in a financial position to get private counsel and told the court that he doesn’t want to be represented by Legal Aid either.

Justice Goundar told Kapawale that it is highly desirable for him to secure legal counsel given the seriousness of the charges against him.

He is charged with five counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and criminal intimidation.

Kapawale’s father was summoned by the judge and was asked about Kapawale’s mental health.

He further told the court that there are no known mental health challenges with the accused and says that he is in a healthy mental state.

The case will be called again on August 12th.