Kadavu men front court for allegedly cultivating drugs

Three men from Kadavu charged with one count each of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs appeared at the Suva Magistrates today.

The court heard that more than seven kilograms of marijuana were confiscated from Apisai Daveta and Kalaveti Marawa, while more than 300 kilograms of marijuana were taken from Kiniviliame Nacagilevu.

The prosecution opposed the bail applications for all the suspects saying the matter is a serious issue that the country is trying to deal with.

The defendant’s lawyers argued the sureties will be able to ensure the accused persons will appear before court throughout the hearing and also said that given their vaccination status, they will risk the safety of others at the remand center.

In considering the motions, Magistrate Joseph Daurewa granted bail to both Daveta and Marawa at $500 each under strict conditions.

However, Nacagilevu and his surety were both ordered to pay a bail of $500 each because of the volume of drugs that was confiscated amounting to more than 300 kilograms.

Nacagilevu’s surety was unable to pay the surety and therefore the court ordered that Nacagilevu be remanded at the Nabua Police Station.

The Prosecution has also applied for Nacagilevu’s matter to be transferred to the High Court.

The Prosecution also referred to the Criminal Act while requesting the court to destroy the confiscated marijuana in Kadavu.

They claimed that the seven tonnes of drugs confiscated from the latest raid in Kadavu poses a real risk to police officers and their families.

The matter will be heard again on October 11th.