Juveniles who stoned police granted bail
May 15, 2021 4:43 pm
The Magistrates Court has granted bail to two juveniles who allegedly threw stones at two police officers on Thursday night.
The two aged 16 and 17 appeared in a special court sitting this afternoon.
They have been released on strict bail conditions including a 6 pm – 6 am curfew effective from today.
It was heard in court that the two officers were attending to a report of an alleged gathering at the Tamavua-I-Wai settlement in Suva when they were allegedly stoned by the two teenagers.
The juveniles have been granted $200 bail each with sureties of $500.
They are charged with one count each of criminal intimidation, failure to comply with orders and resisting arrest.
The alleged incident resulted in damage to a police vehicle.
