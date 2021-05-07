Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Manager arrested for operating non-essential business|Heavy police presence amidst curfew|Australia commits to providing one million vaccine|Pharmacy provides home delivery during lockdown|Possible unknown cases in the community|Makoi is a challenge for the Health Ministry|One tests positive as CDC testing still suspended|Swabs will determine lockdown extension decision|Lockdown will serve dual purpose|Juveniles charged for attacking police officers|PM thanks NZ for aid|Decontamination of Fiji CDC continues|More vaccine arrives from Australia|Stay home for front liners pleads Doctor Fong|Police manpower doubled|Food rationing from Sunday only and not before|Dr Sahukhan warns of worse to come|Families adapt to ongoing challenges|Ministry of Health prepares for rapidly growing cases|Reports of breaches among church leaders surface|Fijians rush to convenience stores|Garbage collection services to continue|Freight flights continue|COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today|Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|
Full Coverage

Court

Juveniles who stoned police granted bail

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 15, 2021 4:43 pm
Juveniles who stoned police granted bail

The Magistrates Court has granted bail to two juveniles who allegedly threw stones at two police officers on Thursday night.

The two aged 16 and 17 appeared in a special court sitting this afternoon.

They have been released on strict bail conditions including a 6 pm – 6 am curfew effective from today.

Article continues after advertisement

It was heard in court that the two officers were attending to a report of an alleged gathering at the Tamavua-I-Wai settlement in Suva when they were allegedly stoned by the two teenagers.

The juveniles have been granted $200 bail each with sureties of $500.

They are charged with one count each of criminal intimidation, failure to comply with orders and resisting arrest.

The alleged incident resulted in damage to a police vehicle.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.