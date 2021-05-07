Juveniles who stoned police granted bail

The Magistrates Court has granted bail to two juveniles who allegedly threw stones at two police officers on Thursday night.

The two aged 16 and 17 appeared in a special court sitting this afternoon.

They have been released on strict bail conditions including a 6 pm – 6 am curfew effective from today.

Article continues after advertisement

It was heard in court that the two officers were attending to a report of an alleged gathering at the Tamavua-I-Wai settlement in Suva when they were allegedly stoned by the two teenagers.

The juveniles have been granted $200 bail each with sureties of $500.

They are charged with one count each of criminal intimidation, failure to comply with orders and resisting arrest.

The alleged incident resulted in damage to a police vehicle.