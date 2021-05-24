Juveniles to face court for attempted rape

Two juveniles aged 15-years will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court for allegedly attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl.

The two are charged with the attempted rape and the matter was reported at the Nadi Police Station earlier this week.

The victim was walking to a settlement near her home on Wednesday morning when the two accused persons allegedly forcefully took her into a nearby secluded area where they committed the alleged offence.

The two were allegedly seen by the victim’s father and the matter was reported to Police.