Court

Juveniles to face court for attempted rape

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 20, 2021 12:33 pm

Two juveniles aged 15-years will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court for allegedly attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl.

The two are charged with the attempted rape and the matter was reported at the Nadi Police Station earlier this week.

The victim was walking to a settlement near her home on Wednesday morning when the two accused persons allegedly forcefully took her into a nearby secluded area where they committed the alleged offence.

The two were allegedly seen by the victim’s father and the matter was reported to Police.

