Juveniles alleged to have beaten a student bailed

Three juveniles who are alleged to have beaten a student at a Tailevu school appeared before the Sigatoka Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Two of the accused are aged 17-years-old while the third is a 16-year-old.

They have all been charged with one count each of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The former school students were also represented by the Legal Aid today and were bailed by the court.

The case has been adjourned to the 24th of April at the Nausori Magistrates Court.

Police earlier confirmed the juveniles were charged in relation to the alleged assault that surfaced via a video posted on social media.

The case was called in Sigatoka today as the Nausori and Suva courts did not sit today.