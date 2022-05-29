Juvenile to front court for alleged sacrilege

A 17-year-old will be produced in court tomorrow charged with his alleged involvement in a sacrilege in Waituri, Nausori on Friday.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says a team was tasked to investigate the alleged case after it was reported on Friday morning at the Nausori Police Station.

The accused allegedly broke into a family temple located in their compound and tried to set fire to the religious books and idols inside the temple.

Article continues after advertisement

The owner of the property managed to put out the fire.

ACP Khan says a team was formed to investigate the alleged incident whereby they were able to arrest the accused.

The juvenile is charged with two counts of sacrilege.

He will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court tomorrow.