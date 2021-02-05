Juvenile gets suspended sentence for rape and sexual assault

A 16-year-old juvenile who pleaded guilty to raping an eight-year-old student has been handed a suspended sentence by the Lautoka High court.

The accused pleaded guilty to two counts each of rape and sexual assault.

The incident happened between April and May last year on two occasions when the juvenile was alone with the child.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused was caught red-handed by the victim’s mother who reported the matter to the police.

The High court Judge said the act was premeditated and there was a breach of trust as the victim was his niece.

He has been sentenced to 22 months imprisonment suspended for five-years.