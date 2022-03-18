Judicial staff appear in court

A revenue collector for the Judicial Department was produced at the Lautoka Magistrates’ Court for corruption-related offences.

Torika Maibau has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with four counts of forgery, two counts of obtaining a financial advantage and three counts of general dishonesty – causing a loss.

Maibau allegedly made false documents by altering the dates of the Judicial Department Trust Account Receipts to obtain over $100,000.

It is alleged that she did not make deposits to the Judicial Department Revenue Bank Account.

The alleged offences took place from January 2020 to August 30th, 2021.

The Magistrates Court granted non-cash bail of $1,000 for Maibau and she was ordered not to re-offend whilst on bail.

She was also ordered to report to the FICAC Lautoka Office twice a month.

A stop departure order has also been issued against Maibau.

The matter has been adjourned to March 18, 2022.