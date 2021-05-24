Judgment on MP’s case to be delivered next month

The Suva High Court will deliver its verdict on Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula on April 26th.

Lawyers in the alleged corruption case of MP Niko Nawaikula completed their closing submissions before the Anti-Corruption High Court this afternoon.

Judge Justice Thusara Kumarage will now deliver a verdict that could decide the Opposition MP’s future in the House of Representatives, and as a candidate for the Social Democratic Liberal Party in the upcoming election.

The defence argued in the closing submissions that the evidence against Nawaikula does not indicate that he knew, or believed that he was not eligible for parliamentary allowances.

Lawyer Sevuloni Valenitabua claims his client filed allowance claims which were not rejected by the secretariat of parliament, he was travelling from Buca village to attend parliamentary work, and he was claiming reimbursements and allowances for those attendances.

He adds that his client was paid for the claims made and no one told him that what he was doing was wrong.

Valenitabua also submitted Nawaikula’s could not have known or believed that he was not eligible to be paid monies for his claims – nor that he was giving false information to the Secretary-General.

The council told the court that his client had stated that he permanently resides at Buca village, Buca Bay – and the sole test for the question of residence was whether a party had an intention to stay for an indefinite period at one place.

He argues that Nawaikula’s birth certificate confirms his permanent residence as Buca village.

Valenitabua says the MP was being paid accommodation, travelling, committee sitting and meal allowances in accordance with the Parliament Remuneration Act 2014.

He says FICAC failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In response, FICAC deputy commissioner Rashmi Aslam says the Parliament Remuneration Act does not define permanent residence and the court must take into consideration the context of the case and the purpose of the parliamentary allowances.

Aslam says the requirement for claiming accommodation and travelling allowances is that an MP must reside beyond 30km of Parliament.

He adds that Nawaikula is not a layman as he has been practising law for the past 30 years, and he should be familiar with the content of the Act.

Aslam argues the MP knew that his permanent residence was Koronivia and that he owns the property.

He told the court the MP filled his parliament declaration form, knowingly providing false information about his permanent residence – and as a result, obtained a financial advantage.

Aslam adds during the time of the alleged offences, Nawaikula travelled overseas twice, and on the Immigration card, stated Koronivia as his residential address.

This was similar to documents he filled out with LTA, FEO, and the Legal Practitioner’s Unit where he stated that Koronivia is his permanent address.

The trial proper ended today.